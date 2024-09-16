National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Sets New 12-Month High at $60.85

Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.85 and last traded at $60.47, with a volume of 15468 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on National Fuel Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.38 and its 200 day moving average is $55.55.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $348,554.31. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,981.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

