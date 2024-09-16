NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI) Short Interest Update

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF stock opened at $50.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.64 million, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.09. NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $53.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.62.

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Increases Dividend

About NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.6443 dividend. This represents a $7.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.62.

The NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (QQQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks high monthly income through NASDAQ-100 stocks and call options, pursuing potential equity growth in a tax-efficient manner. QQQI was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Neos.

Featured Stories

