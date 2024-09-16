Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Raised by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,099 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. M&G Plc bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $9,682,000. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in Netflix by 24.4% during the first quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $155,185,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $9,513,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,351 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,700,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total transaction of $966,999.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 43,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.07, for a total transaction of $30,059,312.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,040 shares in the company, valued at $65,299,132.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total value of $966,999.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 196,798 shares of company stock worth $129,552,672. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $685.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.29.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $697.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $660.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $637.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $711.33. The firm has a market cap of $299.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

