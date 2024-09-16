Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,033 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 105,287 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $71,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $697.06 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $711.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $660.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $637.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $685.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total transaction of $966,999.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total value of $966,999.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,043,019.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,798 shares of company stock worth $129,552,672. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

