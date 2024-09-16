New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) were up 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.32 and last traded at $11.25. Approximately 1,690,004 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 8,614,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NYCB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.25 to $33.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.50 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.91.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 375.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($3.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($1.89). New York Community Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $671.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Institutional Trading of New York Community Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 585.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 3,583.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 26.0% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

