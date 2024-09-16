Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) is Keene & Associates Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Keene & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the period. Newmont makes up about 3.4% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Newmont by 1,310.4% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $53.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.88. The company has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a PE ratio of -20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.49. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $54.25.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -37.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $547,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,964,788.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,963,452.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $547,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,964,788.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,700. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. CIBC raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Newmont from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.46.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NEM

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.