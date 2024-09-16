NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Position Increased by Financial Perspectives Inc

Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 569 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in NICE were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in NICE by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,181,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,350,367,000 after acquiring an additional 201,035 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of NICE by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,135,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,402,000 after purchasing an additional 298,112 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,364,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,631,000 after purchasing an additional 149,149 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in NICE by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 965,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,602,000 after purchasing an additional 19,903 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in NICE by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 891,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on NICE from $339.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, August 16th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NICE from $290.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.64.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $164.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.95. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $149.54 and a fifty-two week high of $270.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $664.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.10 million. NICE had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 14.68%. NICE’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

