Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 997,500 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the August 15th total of 847,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,995.0 days.

Nufarm Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NUFMF remained flat at $2.78 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.23. Nufarm has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $3.51.

Nufarm Company Profile

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Crop Protection and Seed Technologies segments. The Crop Protection segment solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and diseases.

