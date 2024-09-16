Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 997,500 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the August 15th total of 847,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,995.0 days.
Nufarm Stock Performance
OTCMKTS NUFMF remained flat at $2.78 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.23. Nufarm has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $3.51.
Nufarm Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nufarm
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Nufarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nufarm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.