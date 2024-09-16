NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Insider Sells $47,850.00 in Stock

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) insider Robert K. Temple sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $47,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,496.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SMR traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.88. 2,432,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,805,277. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NuScale Power Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.22.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 592.28% and a negative return on equity of 61.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the second quarter worth $75,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NuScale Power during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMR. CLSA assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.63.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

