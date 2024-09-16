Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Short Interest Down 32.8% in August

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the August 15th total of 148,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,019,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEA. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.8% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 24,787,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,969 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,951,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,365,000 after purchasing an additional 93,985 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,745,000 after purchasing an additional 333,279 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.4% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after purchasing an additional 47,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 909,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,008,000 after purchasing an additional 59,800 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE NEA remained flat at $11.83 during trading hours on Monday. 947,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,835. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.20. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $11.86.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

