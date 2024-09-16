NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the August 15th total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NuZee Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NUZE opened at $0.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.73. NuZee has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $10.64.

Get NuZee alerts:

NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter. NuZee had a negative net margin of 251.32% and a negative return on equity of 1,600.52%. The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at NuZee

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuZee

In other news, major shareholder Xiang Zhang sold 139,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $176,983.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Yumei Liu acquired 542,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $797,499.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 626,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,414.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Xiang Zhang sold 139,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $176,983.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NuZee stock. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 117,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Bard Associates Inc. owned 9.20% of NuZee as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

About NuZee

(Get Free Report)

NuZee, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packs, and sells single-serve pour-over coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and food service companies in North America and South Korea. The company sells its products under Coffee Blenders, Twin Peaks, DRIPKIT, and Stone Brewing brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuZee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuZee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.