NXM (NXM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $95,144.26

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can now be bought for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00009429 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00013696 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,121.95 or 1.00055700 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007745 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007570 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.