Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $49.20

Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2 – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 49.20 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 49.20 ($0.64), with a volume of 9007 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.50 ($0.74).

Octopus Titan VCT Stock Down 12.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £757.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.37 and a beta of -0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 55.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 57.79.

About Octopus Titan VCT

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

