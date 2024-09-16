OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Short Interest Down 31.8% in August

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the August 15th total of 71,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OFS Credit Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OFS Credit stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.61. 381,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,309. OFS Credit has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $7.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average is $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $119.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.33.

OFS Credit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.13%. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 196.55%.

Institutional Trading of OFS Credit

In other news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $84,057.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,287 shares in the company, valued at $612,198.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,785 shares of company stock valued at $334,657. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCCI. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 4.5% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 124,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in OFS Credit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $738,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in OFS Credit by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in OFS Credit by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Finally, True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OFS Credit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

