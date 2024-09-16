Oldfield Partners LLP Has $10.10 Million Stock Holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Oldfield Partners LLP lessened its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595,620 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 211,600 shares during the period. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. accounts for 1.9% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $10,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BVN. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 18.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,065,440 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $509,199,000 after buying an additional 4,912,454 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the first quarter worth $63,988,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 20.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,749,782 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,307,000 after buying an additional 982,785 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 189.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 346,379 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after buying an additional 732,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the first quarter worth $7,082,000.

BVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st.

NYSE:BVN opened at $13.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.50 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.98. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $18.84.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $277.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.21 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

