Oldfield Partners LLP Sells 9,900 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Oldfield Partners LLP cut its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. Oceaneering International comprises about 0.3% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Oldfield Partners LLP owned 0.06% of Oceaneering International worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OII. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 105.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 351.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OII opened at $23.20 on Monday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.92.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $668.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.87 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

In related news, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 3,300 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $75,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,573.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 9,675 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $252,711.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,782.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $75,702.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,975 shares of company stock worth $585,413 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

