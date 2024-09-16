One Capital Management LLC Acquires 123,339 Shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)

One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Free Report) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 680,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,339 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC owned about 9.14% of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF worth $7,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 36,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 13,703 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC bought a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 21,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 7,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 242,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNOM opened at $11.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average of $10.90. The company has a market capitalization of $84.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.03. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $12.53.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

