One Capital Management LLC Acquires 449,893 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 48.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,370,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449,893 shares during the period. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of One Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. One Capital Management LLC owned about 0.45% of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $49,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 71.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. SWS Partners now owns 70,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:USHY opened at $37.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.87 and its 200 day moving average is $36.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.34.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

