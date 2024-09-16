One Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,034 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $11,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 714.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter.

DFAI opened at $31.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.16. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $31.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

