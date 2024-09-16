One Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.9% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 3.0% in the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C opened at $57.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.38. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $67.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.45.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Citigroup

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.