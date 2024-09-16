One Capital Management LLC Invests $22.32 Million in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 231,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,315,000. One Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of iShares Global 100 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $96.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.12 and a 200 day moving average of $92.96. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $100.86.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

