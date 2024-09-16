One Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,128 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $10,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $236.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.82. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.10 and a fifty-two week high of $283.07.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

