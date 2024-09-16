One Capital Management LLC Sells 35,632 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

One Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,632 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $9,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $702,000. Dodds Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $619,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,700,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,982,000 after acquiring an additional 910,252 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,013,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,536,000 after purchasing an additional 400,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WorthPointe LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 161,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $63.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $66.46.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

