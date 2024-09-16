One Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

One Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 615,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,096 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC owned about 0.79% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF worth $28,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hardin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 148,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 52,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $46.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.11. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.95 and a fifty-two week high of $47.17.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

