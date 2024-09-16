OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Stock Price Up 4.7%

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.63 and last traded at $3.60. 73,380 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 84,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

OPAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of OPAL Fuels from $4.50 to $3.90 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank lowered OPAL Fuels from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on OPAL Fuels from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.90.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.59 million, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.48.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.68 million. OPAL Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yarra Square Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of OPAL Fuels by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 313,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at $4,611,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,674,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 86,531 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 388,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 167,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

