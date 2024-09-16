Orchid Price Reaches $0.0673 on Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0673 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $65.90 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orchid has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00009442 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00013707 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,792.75 or 1.00015182 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007741 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007620 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06910712 USD and is down -5.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $1,839,588.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.