OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.28

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.28 and last traded at $17.04, with a volume of 24094 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OUT. StockNews.com upgraded OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen began coverage on OUTFRONT Media in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

View Our Latest Report on OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT Media Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.36. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.60. OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The company had revenue of $477.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. OUTFRONT Media’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in OUTFRONT Media during the second quarter worth about $22,724,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 145.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,720,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,825,000 after buying an additional 1,020,719 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in OUTFRONT Media during the 4th quarter worth about $13,779,000. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 250.2% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 841,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,744,000 after acquiring an additional 601,079 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,842,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,733,000 after acquiring an additional 419,706 shares during the period.

About OUTFRONT Media

(Get Free Report)

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.