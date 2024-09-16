Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the August 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $24.38. 2,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,070. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $24.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.84.

Oxford Lane Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1484 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

