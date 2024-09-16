PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 604.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 53,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 45,544 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 18.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 234,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its stake in PayPal by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 51,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

PayPal Stock Down 0.4 %

PYPL stock opened at $70.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $71.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $74.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.95.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.