PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Plato Investment Management Ltd

Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.0% during the second quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 39,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 33,447 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 523.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 20,332 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 75,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.56.

PayPal Stock Down 0.4 %

PYPL stock opened at $70.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.95. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $74.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

