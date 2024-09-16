Pennsylvania Warehousing Safe Deposit (OTC:PAWH) to Issue $25.00 Quarterly Dividend

Pennsylvania Warehousing Safe Deposit (OTC:PAWH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 25.00 per share on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $100.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.

Pennsylvania Warehousing Safe Deposit Price Performance

PAWH opened at $8,000.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8,000.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8,000.70. Pennsylvania Warehousing Safe Deposit has a 12-month low of $8,000.00 and a 12-month high of $8,150.00.

