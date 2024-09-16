PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,147,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700,092 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,673,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.53.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $177.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.66%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

