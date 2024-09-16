Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.
Perficient Stock Up 0.1 %
Perficient stock opened at $75.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.81. Perficient has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $75.62.
Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.58 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perficient will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perficient
Perficient Company Profile
Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Perficient
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.