Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 17,550 Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) by 58.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,683 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,550 shares during the period. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXK. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, MCIA Inc purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 20.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Endeavour Silver from $4.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Shares of NYSE:EXK opened at $3.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $5.02. The stock has a market cap of $907.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.50 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.22.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $58.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.01 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

