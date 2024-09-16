Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Breakwater Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 28,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $2,524,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. now owns 68,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 122.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,830,000 after buying an additional 743,218 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWOB opened at $66.00 on Monday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $66.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.47 and a 200 day moving average of $63.63.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3228 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

