Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMFL. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 506,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,977,000 after purchasing an additional 70,372 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,384,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,200,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,014 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $165,301,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

BATS OMFL opened at $52.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.2324 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

