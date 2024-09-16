Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the August 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Persimmon Stock Up 2.2 %

OTCMKTS:PSMMY traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.15. The stock had a trading volume of 8,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,863. Persimmon has a 1-year low of $23.04 and a 1-year high of $45.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.19.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

