Petrus Resources Ltd. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:PRQ)

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.
Petrus Resources Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of PRQ opened at C$1.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.56. Petrus Resources has a 1-year low of C$1.11 and a 1-year high of C$1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$165.41 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 3.04.
Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Petrus Resources had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company had revenue of C$23.15 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Petrus Resources will post 0.1937407 earnings per share for the current year.
Petrus Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal property is the Ferrier Area with approximately 94,614 acres of land located in the west Central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.
