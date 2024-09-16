Petrus Resources Ltd. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:PRQ)

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of PRQ opened at C$1.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.56. Petrus Resources has a 1-year low of C$1.11 and a 1-year high of C$1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$165.41 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 3.04.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Petrus Resources had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company had revenue of C$23.15 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Petrus Resources will post 0.1937407 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Petrus Resources news, Director Kenneth Graham Gray sold 18,600 shares of Petrus Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total transaction of C$26,040.00. In related news, Director Kenneth Graham Gray sold 18,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total value of C$26,040.00. Also, Director Don Gray purchased 41,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.32 per share, with a total value of C$54,384.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 71,100 shares of company stock valued at $94,392 and have sold 30,568 shares valued at $42,704. Company insiders own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Petrus Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal property is the Ferrier Area with approximately 94,614 acres of land located in the west Central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

