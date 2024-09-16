Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Plans Dividend of GBX 26.65

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 26.65 ($0.35) per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Phoenix Group Stock Down 3.4 %

PHNX stock opened at GBX 556.92 ($7.28) on Monday. Phoenix Group has a 52 week low of GBX 436.40 ($5.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 581.22 ($7.60). The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 548.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 522.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,117.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 500 ($6.54) to GBX 505 ($6.60) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 610.60 ($7.98).

About Phoenix Group

(Get Free Report)

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through five segments: Retirement Solutions, Pensions & Savings, With-Profits, SunLife & Protection, and Europe & Other. It provides a range of savings and retirement income products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.