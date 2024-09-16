PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Short Interest Down 30.8% in August

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 385,300 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the August 15th total of 556,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 564,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTY. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth $7,233,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 162.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 798,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,875,000 after purchasing an additional 494,797 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 81.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 236,616 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 458.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 268,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 220,335 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth about $2,595,000. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PTY remained flat at $14.23 during midday trading on Monday. 526,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,162. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average is $14.33. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $15.10.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend
About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.