Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 217.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,380 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $5,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 71.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In related news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $115,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,410,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Pinterest news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $115,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,410,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,343,826.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,040.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Stock Down 1.5 %

PINS stock opened at $28.86 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.44, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.97.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $853.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Read Our Latest Report on PINS

Pinterest Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.