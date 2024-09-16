Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the August 15th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.15 per share, for a total transaction of $69,255.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,831,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,247,306.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 82,645 shares of company stock worth $992,229.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 1,362.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 12,259 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

NYSE MIO traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $12.48. 10,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,679. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.05. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $12.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.