Plato Investment Management Ltd Grows Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 283.3% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,367.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,281.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,269.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.54 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $802.46 and a 12 month high of $1,380.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.60, for a total transaction of $12,486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,186,078.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.60, for a total transaction of $12,486,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,186,078.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total value of $6,302,187.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,769,080.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,073 shares of company stock valued at $34,795,388 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,524.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,350.00 to $1,435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,438.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TDG

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.