Plato Investment Management Ltd Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 267.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,001 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in United Rentals by 4.7% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI opened at $729.47 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $710.11 and a 200-day moving average of $684.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $387.01 and a 1 year high of $789.80.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on URI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $675.15.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

