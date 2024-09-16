Plato Investment Management Ltd Sells 980 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Plato Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $30,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Leerink Partners raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $265.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $258.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.09. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of -98.98 and a beta of 0.38. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.98 and a 1-year high of $287.55.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $659.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.22 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 32,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $7,161,390.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,013.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total transaction of $276,726.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,669.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 32,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $7,161,390.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,013.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,148 shares of company stock valued at $25,658,824 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

