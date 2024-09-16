Plato Investment Management Ltd Trims Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Plato Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLDR. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $4,610,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,650,775.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

NYSE BLDR opened at $183.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.06. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.24 and a 1-year high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLDR. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.57.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

