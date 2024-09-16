Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Short Interest Up 50.9% in August

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the August 15th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.1 days.

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Shares of RAMPF stock opened at $9.25 on Monday. Polaris Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $7.94 and a twelve month high of $11.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.98.

Get Polaris Renewable Energy alerts:

Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th.

Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates 82 megawatts (MW) net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 3 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with combined capacity of approximately 33 MW; a 25 MW solar plant facility in the Dominican Republic; a 6 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Ecuador; and a 10 MW solar plant in Panama.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.