PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to $37.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PPL. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

PPL stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.77. 264,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,872,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.71. PPL has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $32.77. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. PPL had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PPL will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $570,789,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in PPL by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,396,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,740,000 after buying an additional 1,045,852 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,952,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,616,000 after acquiring an additional 340,686 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 25.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,890,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in PPL by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,821,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778,820 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

