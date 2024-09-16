Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,284 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 14,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth about $319,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,371,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at $23,301,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $375.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $94.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $232.06 and a twelve month high of $378.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $346.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.70.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.68.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

