Prom (PROM) Trading 11.1% Lower This Week

Prom (PROM) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. During the last week, Prom has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. Prom has a market capitalization of $87.18 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can now be purchased for about $4.78 or 0.00008239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00009354 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00013722 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,943.27 or 0.99940262 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007752 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007594 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.92949208 USD and is down -6.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $1,339,834.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

